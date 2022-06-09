Franklin applies for state funding on projects totaling $2.57 million

Franklin officials will be seeking state infrastructure funding for two projects in 2024.
The Ohio Public Works Commission’s program for capital and transportation improvements (Issue 2), operates on two-year funding cycles and requires cities to apply for project funding in advance that will be available in 2024.
The city is seeking a state grant for a joint project with Montgomery County to repair and replace the retaining wall along North Dixie Highway that was constructed in the early 1900s.
The estimated project cost is more than $2.07 million in total, with Montgomery County paying $937,000 for its share. The city would pay 51% of the remaining cost ($577,000) from its own funds, and is seeking the other 49% ($560,000) in OPWC grants.
City Engineer Barry Conway said the city’s corporation limits include the Great Miami River south of the county line and that the majority of the project is in Franklin. The Great Miami River Recreation Trail runs below the retaining wall. He said Montgomery County is taking the lead on the project.
The city also is seeking state funding to resurface East Fourth Street from Riley Boulevard to Millard Drive. Franklin is seeking $245,000 from the state for the project, or 49% of the costs. The city would cover the remaining 51% of the project or $255,000. The total estimated cost is $500,000.
According to a report from Conway, East Fourth Street would be milled and resurfaced. In addition, the city will install thermoplastic centerline and edge lines as needed.
