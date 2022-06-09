journal-news logo
X

Franklin applies for state funding on projects totaling $2.57 million

The retaining wall below Dayton-Cincinnati Pike/North Dixie Highway that was built more than 100 years ago is in need of rehabilitation and/or repair. Officials from Montgomery County and Franklin are working on a joint project to rehabilitate the wall which is also along the Great Miami River Recreation Trail and the Great Miami River. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF FRANKLIN

Combined ShapeCaption
The retaining wall below Dayton-Cincinnati Pike/North Dixie Highway that was built more than 100 years ago is in need of rehabilitation and/or repair. Officials from Montgomery County and Franklin are working on a joint project to rehabilitate the wall which is also along the Great Miami River Recreation Trail and the Great Miami River. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF FRANKLIN

Local News
By
57 minutes ago

Franklin officials will be seeking state infrastructure funding for two projects in 2024.

The Ohio Public Works Commission’s program for capital and transportation improvements (Issue 2), operates on two-year funding cycles and requires cities to apply for project funding in advance that will be available in 2024.

The city is seeking a state grant for a joint project with Montgomery County to repair and replace the retaining wall along North Dixie Highway that was constructed in the early 1900s.

The estimated project cost is more than $2.07 million in total, with Montgomery County paying $937,000 for its share. The city would pay 51% of the remaining cost ($577,000) from its own funds, and is seeking the other 49% ($560,000) in OPWC grants.

City Engineer Barry Conway said the city’s corporation limits include the Great Miami River south of the county line and that the majority of the project is in Franklin. The Great Miami River Recreation Trail runs below the retaining wall. He said Montgomery County is taking the lead on the project.

ExploreFranklin will be a work in progress for the next few years

The city also is seeking state funding to resurface East Fourth Street from Riley Boulevard to Millard Drive. Franklin is seeking $245,000 from the state for the project, or 49% of the costs. The city would cover the remaining 51% of the project or $255,000. The total estimated cost is $500,000.

According to a report from Conway, East Fourth Street would be milled and resurfaced. In addition, the city will install thermoplastic centerline and edge lines as needed.

In Other News
1
COVID cases, hospitalizations rise in Ohio
2
Meijer Distribution Center: No workers hurt as tornado struck Tipp...
3
‘Erin’s Law,’ bill seeking sexual abuse prevention, gets last-minute...
4
NWS confirms one tornado, to conduct surveys to determine others
5
State school board could hire Springboro’s Hook as Ohio superintendent...

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top