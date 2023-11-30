Franklin announces dates for new high school’s public open house, first classes

Franklin High School students will learn remotely for two weeks in late February, then start at the new school March 4

Franklin City Schools have announced that the opening of the new Franklin High School for students will be on Monday, March 4.

A dedication and open house for the new facility located at 136 E. Sixth St. will be on Saturday, March 2.

“The building design was a collaboration among the board, administration, high school staff and the public, and we’re excited for everyone to see how their ideas have come to life,” said Superintendent Michael Sander. “It’s an absolutely beautiful space that will be a wonderful learning environment for our students.”

Sander said transitioning from the current high school on East Fourth Street to the new one will involve high school students learning remotely for two weeks. Grades 9-12 will be remote from Feb. 20 through March 1. He said more transition details will be announced closer to that time.

The new high school is the first of the district’s new classroom facilities to open. The construction project was possible through passage of a bond issue in 2020 for the new high school, the renovation of the current high school into a middle school for grades 6-8, and three new elementary schools. The state of Ohio is paying 57% of the district’s $130 million construction project.

