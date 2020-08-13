Ford recalls 500K Edge, Lincoln MKX crossovers for brake issue

The Ford Motor Co. issued a safety recall Wednesday for nearly 500,000 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX crossover vehicles.
The affected crossovers have front brake jounce hoses that could rupture and cause a gradual brake fluid leak, the company announced in a media release.
It may take longer for drivers to decelerate or stop, which could increase the risk of a crash. However, Ford said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the brake hose issue, which affects 488,594 vehicles in the U.S. and territories, 62,876 in Canada and 7,140 in Mexico.
The vehicles affected include:
- 2015-2018 Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant from June 25,2014, to Dec. 21, 2017,
- 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles built there from Nov. 11, 2014, to Dec. 21, 2017
Dealers will replace the front brake jounce hoses with new hoses that will have a revised braid material, Ford said. The reference number for this recall is 20542.