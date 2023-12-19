Five things to know about declining church attendance

33 minutes ago
People are not going to church as much as they used to.

The percentage of U.S. adults who say they attended services at a church, synagogue, mosque or temple in the last seven days went up a bit this year but is still lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Gallup Poll released earlier this year.

Here are five things to know about church attendance.

1. Church attendance averaged 34% in 2019 and was 30% last year, the Gallup Poll found.

2. The highest percentage of attendance since the polling data started in 1939 was 49% in 1955 and 1958, according to Gallup data.

3. “When I was growing up we knew that we had to be in church and a part of church,” said the Rev. Elmer S. Martin, pastor of Greater Allen AME Church in Dayton. “My children understand the importance of going to church because I taught them from the time they were able to understand. A lot of parents haven’t done that.”

4. The percentage of U.S. adults who say they belong to a church, synagogue or mosque is also declining, reaching 47% in 2020. It was around 70% until 2000, according to a 2021 Gallup Poll.

4. “What we see is a rise of the ‘nones,’ That is a major rise in the number who are unaffiliated with any religious group,” said Jeremy Kimble, associate professor of theology at Cedarville University.

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

