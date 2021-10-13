Five area Fifth Third Bank branches slated to close soon

Fifth Third Bank will close five area branches in coming weeks, a bank spokeswoman said Wednesday.
The branches will close Jan. 6 or 7, Fifth Third spokeswoman Beth Oates said.
The branches to be closed are:
- 5750 N. Main St., Dayton
- 155 N. Heincke Road, Miamisburg
- 2115 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
- 5400 N. Cornerstone Blvd., Centerville
- 3420 Towne Blvd., Middletown
The Dayton Daily News has asked questions about the number of employees this plan impacts.
Fifth Third is not alone. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, banks closed a record 3,324 branches nationwide last year, while opening 1,040, for a net loss of 2,284 branches.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the online banking habits of Millennials, who became the largest generation in the workforce five years ago, are two of the chief reasons why.
