First Ohio Democratic congressman asks Biden to step aside from presidential bid

“It is time for President Biden to step aside and allow us to nominate a new leader who can reliably and consistently make the case against Donald Trump and make the case for the future of America,” Landsman wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Landsman wrote that he respects Biden for his commitment to democracy, the country, freedoms and working people, but argued that the 81-year old incumbent president, who has been facing growing trepidation among Democrats who perceive that his acuity is in decline, is “no longer the best person” to make the case against former President Donald Trump, who Landsman described as “unfit” to be president.

“There is too much on the line, and we have to be able to make that case to the American people about the change we need and the country we all deserve,” said Landsman, who noted that his decision was informed, in part, by conversations he’s had with constituents.

Landsman is the latest in a growing list of U.S. House Democrats to call for Biden to drop out, which now stands at over 30 according to CNBC, despite the fact that Biden swept every state’s Democratic primary and earned nearly every Democratic delegate going into August’s Democratic National Convention.

The growing list, along with a recent Associated Press poll that found nearly two-thirds of Democrats would prefer Biden hand over the reins, was catalyzed by a debate performance and various subsequent televised interviews that seemed to exhibit lapses in mental acuity from the president over recent weeks.

Shortly after Landmsan’s statement, Republican vice presidential candidate and Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance, who also hails from Cincinnati, argued that, if Democrats believe Biden’s mental decline is such that he ought to drop out of the race, then those same Democrats should push for the president to resign from his office.

“How can any Dem pushing him to drop out of the presidential race, argue in good faith that he should stay on as POTUS?” Vance posted on X.

Recent reporting from the Dayton Daily News found that, as of this week, the Democratic party still intends to make Biden the official Democratic presidential nominee via a virtual roll call in early August, ahead of the party’s Chicago national convention from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22.

“I have not heard any one of my delegates say that they don’t want to vote for Joe Biden,” state Sen. Bill DeMora, D-Columbus, told this news outlet on Wednesday. DeMora is set to serve as the director of the Ohio delegation in August.

“I mean, just the opposite — I’m getting messages from my delegates saying, ‘We support Joe Biden and we 100% want to vote for him,’” DeMora said.

