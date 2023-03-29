First lady Jill Biden lands at Wright-Patt, will visit base, school, families

In the Dayton area, with thousands of families connected to Wright-Patterson, numerous schools have earned the Purple Star designation.

To attain Purple Star status, schools must have a trained staff liaison who works with military students and families and the teachers who serve them. They must also have a dedicated web page featuring resources, and must complete one other step, which can include wider staff training or a military recognition event.

After the visit at Beverly Gardens, the first lady will host a private listening session with military parents.

Biden’s visit was part of her “Joining Forces” initiative ahead of April, the “month of the military child.” The Joining Forces mission is meant to support those who also serve, including military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.

President Joe Biden’s son, Beau Biden, was a U.S. Army National Guard officer and attorney. He died of glioblastoma in 2015 at age 46.

With some 35,000 military and civilian employees, Wright-Patterson is the largest single-site employer in Ohio. Missions concerned with equipping and sustaining the Air Force are headquartered here, including Air Force Materiel Command, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Research Laboratory and many others.