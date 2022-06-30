Fireworks tough on some pets, but safety steps can help

The Animal Resource Center added that pet owners should secure their yards, so that if fireworks unexpectedly go off nearby while pets are outside, they’re unlikely to get loose.

Hamby said the staff at the center tends to see an increase in the amount of animals reported missing and the amount of strays following the Fourth of July. The Animal Resource Center recommends pets wear identification, such as dog tags on a collar, and that pets are microchipped, to help in reunification in case pets do get out during celebrations.

In addition to mitigating the stress on pets during fireworks shows, the Animal Resource Center noted the importance of watching what food or drinks pets may ingest at Independence Day celebrations. Small changes to an animal’s diet can be harmful and certain foods may not be safe for pets, according to the center. They suggest keeping food and alcohol out of reach from pets while at cookouts, fireworks shows and other festivities.

Resources for reconnecting with lost pets can be found on the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center’s website at http://mcanimals.org/lost-and-found/.