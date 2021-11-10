Firearms are the most common method of suicide.

The new strategy includes improving access to high-quality crisis care and after-care, addressing issues that increase risk for suicide, increasing research coordination and data sharing and doing more rigorous evaluation of prevention and treatment programs, according to the fact sheet.

It also includes measures to improve safety around lethal means of suicide, including firearms and medications.

“Studies have shown that reducing access to lethal means, including firearms and medications—particularly in times of crisis—can save lives,” the fact sheet said, “Suicide crises are often brief, so strategies that create ‘time and space’ between a person in crisis and their access to a firearm are lifesaving.”

The new strategy will:

Educate the public on lethal means safety, safer storage practices and safety planning.

Increase lethal means training and planning for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs network providers and other healthcare providers.

Make it easier for people to obtain secure gun storage and safety devices.

Promote best practices for federal firearms dealers regarding safety and security practices and customer education.

“If they choose to purchase a firearm, responsible gun owners should safely store their firearms to prevent individuals who could be a danger to themselves or others from using the weapon,” the fact sheet said. “Additionally, firearms dealers have a responsibility to take common sense steps to keep their customers and communities safe.

There are resources available to help people who are in crisis or struggling with thoughts of suicide. Those include:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-8255

Veterans Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255 Press 1 or Text 838255 https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center Suicide Prevention Team 937-268-6511 Ext. 2675

