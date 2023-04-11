Explainer: Ohio GOP aims to amend Ohio Constitution to pre-empt abortion-rights efforts

Change the voter threshold required to amend the Ohio Constitution.

HJR1 would require any future constitutional amendment to be approved by at least 60% of the vote (AKA a “supermajority”)



Currently, constitutional amendments are statewide ballot initiatives that pass with a simple majority (often referred to as “50% + 1″)

Modify the procedures for an initiative petition proposing constitutional amendment.

Currently, Ohioans can put a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot through a petition. Since 1912, petitioners have been required to collect signatures from 5% of the electorate in 44 of the state’s 88 counties. HJR1 proposes to raise that requirement to all 88 counties.

Important context:

In order to get baked into the Ohio Constitution itself, HJR1 would need to be approved by Ohio voters via a ballot initiative in a statewide election, and the next election is in November.

It’s important to note both the reasoning behind HJR1 and why its most ardent proponents want the bill on the ballot as soon as possible.

HJR1 is only immediately useful to anti-abortion Republicans if it can preemptively curtail the Democrat-led abortion-rights ballot initiative to protect abortion access protections into the Ohio Constitution — an initiative that, under current law, would likely get on the ballot this November.

Recent polling suggests a majority of Ohio registered voters support a constitutional amendment protecting abortions rights — but not necessarily 60% of voters support it.

So, the question is: How can Republican lawmakers have Ohioans vote on HJR1 before they vote to protect abortion access? Enter: Senate Bill 92.

Senate Bill 92 is a Republican-backed bill that would:

Give the General Assembly the power to call for an August special election for statewide ballot initiatives.

Appropriate $20 million for the purposes of holding a special election this coming August.

Allow the General Assembly to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot at an August special election, if authorized by a joint resolution.

Note: This function of the bill specifically excludes citizen petition initiatives, which would mean Ohio’s pro-choice ballot initiative could not appear on August’s ballot.

Important context:

Ohio lawmakers in December did away with most August special elections noting they are costly and typically have low turnout.

What’s the urgency? What are the stakes?

Republicans run a risk of HJR1 backfiring on them if the timing and execution of these tandem bills isn’t right.

If HJR1 doesn’t get on an August ballot, there’s a possibility that the November ballot might feature statewide initiatives on both HJR1 and abortion-rights protections. If Ohio voters passed both, voters would amend the state constitution to both protect access to abortion procedures and then require a 60% vote to ever alter those protections in the future.

This is playing out amid the backdrop of Republican infighting in the Ohio House between House Speaker Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, and his opponents who accuse him of slow-walking the amendments — possibly as part of a deal with Democrats to secure the speaker’s gavel.

So, what’s next?

HJR1:

Dayton Republican Rep. Phil Plummer is now in charge of the committee overseeing HJR1. He told Dayton Daily News that he plans to hold the bill’s second committee hearing later this month when lawmakers return to the Statehouse, nearly two months after the bill was initially sent to committee.

The joint resolution needs final approval from the House and the Senate before Ohio’s Secretary of State and vocal-HJR1-proponent Frank LaRose can put it on the ballot.

SB92:

Senate Bill 92 has had two hearings in the General Government Committee and has progressed further in the Senate than its tandem bill has in the House. It will need to get through both chambers and be signed by the governor quickly though in order to pass in time to give elections officials enough time to prepare for an August election.

Both chambers return to session on April 19.