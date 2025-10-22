Event, business and community photos sought for Local Focus

We're seeking Local Focus photos from our news consumers.

19 minutes ago
The news brands of Cox First Media are seeking your photo submissions for its 3x-per-week Local Focus pages, which showcase local nonprofits, schools, businesses and more.

Photos appear in the Journal-News serving Butler and Warren counties; Springfield News-Sun for Clark and Champaign counties and the Dayton Daily News covering Montgomery, Greene, Miami and Warren counties. Preble and Darke counties are accepted, too.

Photos should be submitted with caption information including the names of those in the photo, the location and details on the event.

Questions? Email Editorial Assistant Amy Burzynski at Amy.Burzynski@coxinc.com. Submissions may be emailed to journalnews@coxinc.com, ddnnews@coxinc.com or sns-local@coxinc.com. You may also submit through this Google form.

Copy paste URL if needed: https://forms.gle/4MaqhjH8XXwo89Fu6

Personal photos of people, families and pets will not be published. Photos should represent a business, nonprofit, education or community oriented activity.

Local Focus publishes in print three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The email addresses above may also be used for submitting Local Focus brief news for consideration of publication. We ask that it be emailed at least 7 days prior to the necessary date of publication.

Examples of submissions:

Clark County commissioners gave proclamations to the Clark County Dog Shelter and volunteers on Oct. 15 for their service to the dog shelter. From left to right: Officer Gabriella Gaines, Amy Steiger, Jo Anderson, Jessica Martin, Sandra Click, Officer Donald Roberts, Lee McCune, and Michelle Clements-Pitstick. Contributed

Springfielder Robert Everly shared his family's history at the Clark County Genealogical Society's September meeting held at the Park Library branch. Robert displayed his family flag of honor, which includes pictures of extended family members' U.S. military careers. He and multi-family members have traced their roots from numerous family trees back to ancestors arriving on the Mayflower. Family bloodlines have travelled with Lewis & Clark and even helped build the moon rover. For more information about the society, email clark.gen.soc@gmail or call 937-323-4728. CONTRIBUTED

The 8th annual Pink Out Golf Scramble, hosted by Elks 51, had 144 golfers and raised $21,000 to benefit cancer care in Clark and Champaign Counties. The funds will help fund Appearance Centers & the Look Good, Feel Better Program at both Mercy Health - Cancer Centers in Springfield and Urbana, which provide wigs and toupees along with other support to cancer patients, as well as the Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark County. Contributed

Josie Jennings, a Clark County student, was honored Sept. 2 by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with the Joseph Fleming Memorial Freshman Scholarship for the 2025-26 academic year. This scholarship is part of the more than $1.8 million that students receive from the Ferguson College and its academic departments. Students from all areas of study are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities. Contributed

Credit: GEORGE BULARD

Credit: GEORGE BULARD

