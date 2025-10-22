Event, business and community photos sought for Local Focus

Photos should be submitted with caption information including the names of those in the photo, the location and details on the event.

Questions? Email Editorial Assistant Amy Burzynski at Amy.Burzynski@coxinc.com. Submissions may be emailed to journalnews@coxinc.com, ddnnews@coxinc.com or sns-local@coxinc.com. You may also submit through this Google form. Copy paste URL if needed: https://forms.gle/4MaqhjH8XXwo89Fu6

Personal photos of people, families and pets will not be published. Photos should represent a business, nonprofit, education or community oriented activity.

Local Focus publishes in print three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The email addresses above may also be used for submitting Local Focus brief news for consideration of publication. We ask that it be emailed at least 7 days prior to the necessary date of publication.

Examples of submissions: