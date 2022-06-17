Environmental crew cleaning up local lake following dump truck crash

A Hillsboro man is facing multiple traffic citations following a dump truck crash Friday afternoon in Deerfield Twp. that required the call-out of the Greater Cincinnati HazMat Team and an environmental clean up crew.
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene, the crash was reported about 1:30 p.m. Deputies said the dump truck driver was traveling southbound on Columbia Road and told deputies that he fell asleep. The dump truck driver told deputies that he went left of center and woke up going head-on into two vehicles that were waiting to turn left onto Irwin Simpson Road.
He told deputies that he tried to avoid hitting the two vehicles waiting to turn left and clipped both of them. The dump truck swerved to the right, striking the curb and landing the vehicle over the culvert that brings water from Simpson’s Creek into privately-owned Landen Lake.
It took two heavy-duty wreckers a few hours to drag the dump truck off the culvert, which was completed before 6 p.m.
Deputies said one driver was trapped and had to be extricated by Deerfield Twp. firefighters, while two others were taken to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. The dump truck driver, Joshua Peabody, 36, of Hillsboro, was not injured in the crash and will be cited for traffic infractions, said Sgt. Jack Simpson.
The Greater Cincinnati HazMat team and an environmental cleanup team was called out as the dump truck was leaking diesel fuel and oil into Simpson Creek and into Landen Lake. Buoys and booms to trap and contain the fuel and oil were set up under a pedestrian bridge to entrap the materials and other areas in the lake.
Deputies said the Landen Lake property management company requested residents not to take their boats into the lake until the cleanup is completed.
Warren County Communications Center said Columbia Road remains closed and there are no timeframes for the reopening of the road or how long the environmental cleanup will be completed.
