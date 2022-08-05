Entire Miami Valley back ‘high’ COVID community level

The entire Miami Valley is once again at a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last week Champaign and Clark counties moved down to “medium,” but returned to “high” following the CDC’s latest update Thursday. Butler, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties have remained at “high” the last few weeks.
There are only two counties in Ohio with a “low” community level — Hancock and Seneca counties. There are 19 Ohio counties at “medium,” according to the CDC. The remaining 67 counties are at a “high” community level In the U.S., 41.7% of counties have a “high” COVID community level, 38.91% are “medium” and 19.39% are “low,” the CDC reported.
The CDC recommends the following for people in a “high” community level county:
- Wear a mask indoors in public regardless of vaccination status;
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines;
- Gett tested if you have symptoms.
People who are immunocompromised or at risk of severe illness should talk to their doctor about additional precautions, as well as possible coronavirus treatment options.
The CDC uses the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, new COVID hospital admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients to determine COVID community levels.
