Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Middletown man

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued statewide for an 81-year-old Butler County man who was reported missing Saturday.
Jasper Thomas, who suffers from dementia, was last seen Saturday after driving away from his residence on 14th Avenue in Middletown at 1 p.m., according to a press release from Middletown Police Department.
Thomas is described as a Black man at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with bald hair and brown eyes.
Police said the vehicle Thomas was driving is a red 2002 GMC Sonoma with Ohio license plate number DXZ1859.
Police ask that anyone who sees Thomas or the vehicle call 911.
