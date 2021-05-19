journal-news logo
X

Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 70-year-old Dayton woman with Alzheimer’s

Gloria Ely, who went missing Tuesday, and was last seen at the Kohl's in Beavercreek | Photo provided by the Dayton Police Department
Gloria Ely, who went missing Tuesday, and was last seen at the Kohl's in Beavercreek | Photo provided by the Dayton Police Department

Local News | 36 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

Dayton police have issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 70-year-old Dayton woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing around noon on Tuesday.

Gloria Ely was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kohl's in Beavercreek
Gloria Ely was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kohl's in Beavercreek

Glorie “Jeannie” Ely, of Dayton, was last seen at the Kohl’s in Beavercreek around 12:30 p.m. She left home driving a burgundy 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Ohio license plate number GWK8567.

ExploreCan you identify this Warren County theft suspect? Detectives need your help
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Ely is a white woman, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Law enforcement is concerned for her safety and asks anyone who sees her or her vehicle to call 911.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top