Emergency road closure reported near elementary school in Clearcreek Twp.

Effective immediately, Lytle-Five Points Road, between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive/Glenridge Blvd, will be closed to through traffic, according to the Warren County Engineer’s Office.
The closure area is in front of Five Points Elementary School between their two driveways. The closure is due to very rough pavement caused by a utility company that damaged a water main. The extent of the closure is still being determined.
The detour for the closure will use Bunnell Hill Road, Ohio 73, and Ohio 48.
For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at (513) 695-3301.
In Other News
1
Air Force picks GE as one of five for $975M next-gen engine prototype...
2
Waynesville school still closed due to mold, but superintendent more...
3
Woman charged in deadly motorcycle crash in Preble County
4
Authorities clear Franklin school campus after threat, evacuation
5
Springboro identifies new school board member
About the Author