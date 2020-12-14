Electoral College to cast ballots today in Ohio, across U.S.

When the Electoral College meets in the state capitols today to cast votes for president and vice president, Ohio’s 18 Republican electors are expected vote for Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
If there is any drama, it’s likely to happen in other states — not Ohio, where Trump beat Democrat Joe Biden by 8 percentage points.
The meeting will be at noon today in the Ohio Senate chambers.
The electors include: Rob Scott of Kettering, Ken Blackwell of Cincinnati, Bonnie Ward of Waverly, Barbara Clark of Columbus, Keith Cheney of Lima, Mark Wagoner of Ottawa Hills, Dave Johnson of Salem, Joy Padgett of Coshocton, Patti Alderson of West Chester, Steve Loomis of Cleveland, Patricia Weber of Akron, Robert Paduchik of Westerville, Karen Arshinkoff of Hudson, James Wert of Lyndhurst, Jim Canepa of Dublin, Jane Timken of Canton. Statewide electors are Madison Gesiotto of Canton and Darrell Scott of Solon.
Nationwide, Biden won the popular vote and a majority of states’ electoral votes but it’s not official until the Electoral College casts its ballots.
The Constitution provides each state one elector for each member of the House of Representatives and one for each senator. Currently, there are 538, including three from the District of Columbia and 270 are needed to win the presidency. All but two states award electoral votes on a winner-take-all basis.
The newly elected Congress meets in a joint session on Jan. 6 to officially count the electoral ballots. The new president is inaugurated on Jan. 20.
Electors are typically staunch partisans selected by the parties — if not chosen outright by the nominee’s campaign.