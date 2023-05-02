Election Day: Polls now open; many voters to see tax levies on ballots

What’s on the ballot?

The May 2 election is purely a local election — there are no statewide or national races that everyone votes on. That means some communities will have multiple important votes to cast Tuesday, while others will have no election at all (Kettering, Springboro, Oakwood and Tipp City are among the areas with no contested election).

In Clark County, the ballot is light, featuring only a few tax levies (New Carlisle and Pleasant Twp.) and local liquor option votes.

In Butler County, the focus is on two large school tax levies (Edgewood and Ross), plus utility aggregation in Middletown and a few liquor option votes.

The core Dayton area has a wide range of items on the ballot, including candidate races for Troy mayor, Miamisburg Municipal Court judge, plus the first round of the Dayton City Commission race, which will be decided in November.

And there are a bevy of tax levies around the Miami Valley. Nine of them are school levies, including requests for significant tax increases in Northmont, Vandalia-Butler, Huber Heights and Mad River. Several cities and townships, including Beavercreek, Trotwood and Washington Twp., are seeking funds for police, fire/EMS, roads and parks.

Results later tonight

For live election results after the polls close at 7:30 p.m., and through Tuesday night, click these links:

Subscribers can also get full results and coverage Wednesday morning in each publication’s ePaper, accessible from their home page.