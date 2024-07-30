EF-1 tornado confirmed in southeast Warren County during overnight storms

An EF-1 tornado is considered a “weak” tornado with wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph.

According to a damage survey, the NWS said that the tornado began about two miles east by northeast of Morrow, just south of U.S. 22 on Roachester Osceola Road.

The NWS noted more tree damage as the tornado moved southeast, including large branches snapped and some trees being uprooted, as well as some damage to roofs and gutters on a few buildings.

The tornado was at its strongest along Middleboro Road in Harlan Twp., where it dealt even more tree damage along with some minor damage to homes.

From there, the tornado moved southeast into Clinton County, with the last damage observed along Dudley Road.

Before the damage survey, the NWS said that extensive damage was reported to a barn in Butlerville in Warren County that could be tornadic. Multiple trees were down in Clarksville, Maineville and Blanchester, including possible tornadic damage in Blanchester.

The survey specifically mentioned that damage reported in the Westboro area of Clinton County was not due to a tornado.

The NWS thanked the Warren County and Clinton County Emergency Management Agencies for helping with the survey.