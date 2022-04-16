Eaglets hatch at Carillon Park after winter setback

Earlier this year, they lost a newly laid egg, and their nest, when it blew down during a February windstorm. The loss of their nest put the arrival of eaglets this year into doubt, but Weller said the loss happened early enough in the season and their instinctive drive was still strong to produce young.

“They took one week to rebuild a nest one-third the size and laid the eggs,” he said.

Of the nine eaglets that Orv and Willa have parented together since 2018, Weller said six have survived.

Orv and Willa are part of a resurgence of bald eagles.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife last month reported there were at least 806 bald eagle nests in the state, according to the latest census. This represents a 14% increase from the 707 bald eagle nests documented in Ohio in 2020, and a 187% increase from 2012, the year the bald eagle was removed from Ohio’s list of threatened and endangered species.

To be successful, eagles need three things, Weller said — a high tree with good visibility, a river or lake for a food source, and somewhere hopefully isolated from human activity.

The bald eagle — the national bird of the U.S. since 1782 — was once an endangered species with only four nesting pairs in Ohio in 1979.