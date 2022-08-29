E. Bryant Crutchfield, inventor of the Trapper Keeper in Dayton, dies at 85

Crutchfield was the Director of New Ventures at the Mead Paper Corp. in Dayton, where he spent 34 years of his career. He then worked another 10 years at Georgia Pacific before retiring, according to his obituary.

In the late 1970s Crutchfield invented the Trapper Keeper, a binder with folders and pockets designed to hold school supplies. Its popularity grew throughout the 1980′s and 1990′s with over 75 million Trapper Keepers being sold.