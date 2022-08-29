E. Bryant Crutchfield, inventor of the Trapper Keeper in Dayton, dies at 85

E. Bryant “Crutch” Crutchfield, who innovated the way children carried their school work from his Dayton office, died on Aug. 21 in Marietta, Ga. He was 85.
Crutchfield was the Director of New Ventures at the Mead Paper Corp. in Dayton, where he spent 34 years of his career. He then worked another 10 years at Georgia Pacific before retiring, according to his obituary.
In the late 1970s Crutchfield invented the Trapper Keeper, a binder with folders and pockets designed to hold school supplies. Its popularity grew throughout the 1980′s and 1990′s with over 75 million Trapper Keepers being sold.
Crutchfield had seven U.S. Patents in his name. He was proud of his business accomplishments and the people that he met along the way, his obituary said.
After growing up in Alabama, he attended Auburn University and took a job with Montag, which was acquired by Mead. That caused his move to Dayton and some of his notable innovations to happen with the company.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his, son Ken (and wife Mary), and his daughter, Carol Iyer (and husband Shekhar), six grandchildren (Daniel, Sarah, Nicole, Nate, Samantha, and Sam), two great-grandchildren and other family and friends.
