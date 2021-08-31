Downtown Dayton visitors are parking wrong, blocking bike paths

“We are still in the education phase of this implementation,” Mullins said, pointing out that only one citation has been issued for parking in the lanes on Jefferson Street since July.

Caption Two cars block a protected bike lane on Jefferson Street on Monday. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Protected bike lanes were added to Jefferson Street in November of 2020 that are meant to put a buffer between cyclists and traffic, said Joe Weinel, Dayton’s chief engineer in the bureau of design engineering.

The lane closest to the curb is now the bike lane, and there is a striped barrier painted on the roadway separating cars and bikes.

Caption Information the city of Dayton shares on fliers that are being issued to vehicles that park in the protected bike lanes on Jefferson Street. CONTRIBUTED

Jefferson Street has the first and only protected lanes in Dayton, Weinel said, but protected lanes are planned for Ludlow Street in 2024.

Bike Miami Valley has said that protected lanes generally feel safer and more like a bike path.

The city has installed more than five miles of new bike lanes since 2018, and it plans to construct a new cycling track in the Wright Dunbar Business District, which will be protected by a curb.