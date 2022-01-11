Dorothy Lane Market project in Mason moving forward

The Dorothy Lane Market will be the company’s fourth location. It’s last location was built in Springboro on Ohio 741.

The other retail spaces in the development are four one-story buildings that will range from 5,000 square feet to 13,000 square feet.

Kiefer said DLM has been long sought after by local developers. The market will face Mason-Montgomery Road, according to the documents.

Mason City Manager Eric Hansen said the city had been working with the developers and Dorothy Lane Market officials for the past five years. He said the city’s strongest assets included “patience, tenacity and consistency.”

There will be a maximum of 126 residences that will consist of single-family detached homes; three-plex courtyard homes and townhomes that will occupy 21 acres of the project.

Mason city officials will also be creating an “innovation driven” business park on the southern 27 acres of the project, designed to target and attract new leaders in technology and biotechnology to the city.

The city is still working on the business park plans, but preliminary plans call for seven two-story office buildings that range in size from 16,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet that will create an estimated total of 200,000 square feet of office space.

The business park will also feature parking garages for some of the buildings and will have additional room to build two more buildings with parking, according to plans.