Don’t forget to spring forward for Daylight Saving Time

Don’t forget to set your clocks one hour ahead on Saturday before bedtime.
It’s that time of year to “Spring Forward.” Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.
To help adjust to the loss of sleep, sleep experts suggest going to bed an hour earlier, and to avoid heavy foods Saturday night.
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
