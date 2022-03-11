Hamburger icon
Don’t forget to spring forward for Daylight Saving Time

By Staff Report
4 minutes ago

Don’t forget to set your clocks one hour ahead on Saturday before bedtime.

It’s that time of year to “Spring Forward.” Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.

To help adjust to the loss of sleep, sleep experts suggest going to bed an hour earlier, and to avoid heavy foods Saturday night.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

