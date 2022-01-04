‘Don’t crowd the snowplow’ a good habit when winter weather strikes

When driving in winter weather, there are several good habits to remember: travel at a safe speed, make sure your lights are on and visible, and make sure the drivers of those big snowplows have plenty of room to work to keep us all safe.
According to ODOT’s website, it’s prepared to fight the elements with 3,000 snowplows throughout the state. These plows are equipped with a green strobe light, along with white lights attached to the rear of the plow with an expectation of reducing the likelihood of rear-end collisions.
In large part, this preventive measure is in place due to Ohio having four times the number of rear-end collisions as neighboring states.
ODOT also wants to remind motorists to “Don’t crowd the plow” and offers these safety precautions:
· Keep your distance: Give the snowplows room to work.
· Beware of ‘snow cloud’: If you pass a snowplow, take extreme caution. The plow often creates a cloud of snow and ice that can be hard to see through.
· See and be seen: Because the equipment is so large, a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they don’t always see you. Keep your distance and watch for sudden stops.
It’s your responsibility as a driver to be on the lookout for snowplows and any other potential hazards.
By keeping these precautions in mind, we can reduce the amount of rear-end collisions around the state, making your winter-weather drive and the snowplow operator’s shifts a little safer.
For more information, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation’s website at www.dot.state.oh.us.