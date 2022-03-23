DeWine touts Intel, other investments in upbeat state of the state speech

He touted state investments in health, water quality and especially economic development as accomplishments so far, citing Intel’s announcement of a $20 billion investment for two microchip plants near Columbus as an example of resurgent manufacturing.

For the future DeWine wants continued expansion of mental health and drug treatment programs, more investment in state parks, infrastructure and redevelopment for towns in Ohio’s Appalachian region, and a statewide program that offers scholarships for college students who serve as mentors to at-risk children.