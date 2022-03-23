journal-news logo
X

DeWine touts Intel, other investments in upbeat state of the state speech

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivers his State of the State address at the Ohio Statehouse, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Barbara Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Barbara J Perenic

caption arrowCaption
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivers his State of the State address at the Ohio Statehouse, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Barbara Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Barbara J Perenic

Credit: Barbara J Perenic

Local News
By Jim Gaines, Staff Writer
12 minutes ago
Democrats, though, point to redistricting chaos as sign that state is ‘broken.’

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delivered a relentlessly upbeat hour-long State of the State address Wednesday, his first such address in person since 2019.

He touted state investments in health, water quality and especially economic development as accomplishments so far, citing Intel’s announcement of a $20 billion investment for two microchip plants near Columbus as an example of resurgent manufacturing.

For the future DeWine wants continued expansion of mental health and drug treatment programs, more investment in state parks, infrastructure and redevelopment for towns in Ohio’s Appalachian region, and a statewide program that offers scholarships for college students who serve as mentors to at-risk children.

He plans to push for a tougher distracted-driving law and a slate of new programs and funding for law enforcement, plus harsher sentences for convicted felons caught again with guns.

Ohio Democrats, though, pointed to the inability of the Ohio Redistricting Commission — which DeWine sits on — to create new districts for the Ohio General Assembly and U.S. Congress that are constitutional. The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected the commission’s maps several times.

“Now, as Ohio finds itself amid a constitutional crisis, Mike DeWine and his fellow Republicans are solely to blame. So all the bombast and bluster we’ll hear from Mike DeWine today ultimately means nothing. Because when it comes down to it, the state of our state is broken. And that’s because Mike DeWine caved to his fellow Republicans and failed to do his most important job: putting the interests of Ohioans first,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters.

In Other News
1
Ohio senator backs Guard member seeking active-duty pay protection
2
Kings Island announces opening day, date for 50th birthday party
3
Federal judge in Dayton blocks ICE deportation priority rule
4
WATCH: Our local experts offer In Your Prime advice
5
Clearcreek Twp. construction project continuing with new police station

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top