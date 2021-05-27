First Vax-a-Million winners share their reactions with DeWine

Joseph said he was in the car with his dad, Rich earlier, but that his dad didn’t want to spoil the surprise.

His mother Colleen, said when she first spoke to DeWine on the phone she thought it was a recording.

“I thought maybe I was listening to your voice and it was a taped message,” she said. “I was really thankful at that moment that there was a bench nearby.”

While Colleen and Rich both had previously received and were planning to have their three children vaccinated by the end of the month, she said. However, once the Vax-a-Million campaign was announced, they decided to vaccinate them sooner.

Bugenske, of Silverton, was driving to see her parents when she found out she won the $1 million prize.

Bugenske said she got her first dose of the vaccine the first week she was eligible for it.

Wednesday night, DeWine shared a picture of the Costellos on his personal Twitter account.

“Congrats, Joseph! You just won a full-ride college scholarship!” he tweeted.

The five-week campaign aims to increase awareness and encourage Ohioans to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Prior to the drawing on Monday, more than 2.75 million adults had registered for the cash prize and nearly 105,000 youths entered the drawing for the scholarship.

Winner must be a permanent Ohio resident and have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The next drawing is scheduled for Memorial Day, May 31. To register, visit https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com/.

Ohioans who registered for the first drawing but did not win do not need to sign up again. Their entries will be carried over to the next drawing.