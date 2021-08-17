DeWine to give update on COVID-19 in Ohio today

Gov. Mike DeWine will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact in Ohio today during a press conference at 3:30 p.m.
He will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.
The press conference will be streamed live at the Ohio Channel.
With the delta variant spreading and cases and hospitalizations rising across the country, health experts are expected to recommend an additional vaccine shot for Americans eight months after they received their second dose, according to the Associated Press. The announcement could come as soon as this week.
Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started recommending an additional dose for people who are immunocompromised and received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
“This is a recommendation for a very small group of individuals, individuals who are at heightened risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19,” Vanderhoff said during a Friday media briefing.
Those who are severely immunocompromised make up an estimated 3% of Ohio’s population.