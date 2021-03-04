DeWine to give statewide address tonight on Ohio’s progress in the fight against COVID

Explore DeWine has no immediate plans to lift mask mandate

Less than a week, Ohio reported its first cases of COVID-19, prompting DeWine to declare a state of emergency.

In the following year, Ohio has reported 972,605 total cases of the virus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Throughout the pandemic, 16,750 Ohioans have died and 17,189 virus deaths have been reported in the state.