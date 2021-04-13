DeWine to discuss COVID response, Johnson & Johnson vaccine today

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Andrew Thomas and City of Columbus Health Commissioner Mysheika Roberts will join the governor.

Ohio advised vaccine providers halt the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday morning after the FDA and CDC issued a similar recommendation due to six reports of a rare and severe blood clot out of more than 6.8 million who have received the shot.