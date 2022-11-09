DeWine taking lead over Whaley in race for Ohio governor

Explore Click here for live election result updates on Tuesday night

DeWine, of Cedarville, and his running mate Jon Husted have been ahead in polls and especially in fundraising throughout the campaign.

DeWine focused on economics, highlighting his role in bringing big projects to Ohio including Intel’s computer chip factories, a $20 billion initial investment expected to create thousands of jobs. Early on his campaign touted DeWine as “the most pro-life governor in Ohio history,” highlighting his signature of several laws restricting abortion, but by mid-July all mention of abortion had been scrubbed from his campaign website.

DeWine has promised “more of the same” if re-elected. He said he will present a legislative proposal to promote mental health research in Ohio and wants to expand eligibility for publicly funded childcare.

Whaley, a vocal supporter of abortion rights, campaigned on anger over the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade. She also criticized DeWine for loosening gun laws and sought to tie him closer to the First Energy bribery scandal.