DeWine says to focus on challenges from number of immigrants in Springfield, not rumors

The governor said the first challenge was offering adequate medical care. He said that Haitians arriving were trying to get their children vaccinated and other primary medical care.

The second challenge had to do with driving, DeWine said, adding that Ohio law lets anyone 18 or older test for a driver’s license without any driving training. So, he said, the problem arises because people coming in from Haiti may never have driven or had been driving with very different driving laws.

DeWine on Tuesday announced $2.5 million over the next few years to expand primary medical care in Clark County, as well as directed a “surge” of state troopers and patrol cars to Springfield to “deal with traffic concerns in the community.”

On Tuesday he also said that the state has worked for months to increase driver education in the county with driving simulators and BMV initiatives to further train Haitian drivers.

When asked during the press event whether he was dismayed by Republican leaders pushing out the debunked story, DeWine reiterated his faith in local officials.

“Look, my job is to tell what the facts are, and what we’re seeing,” he said, “and I rely on, frankly, on Mayor Rue and other officials and county officials They are the ones who are there, they are the ones who know what’s going on.”

“It is not unusual to have immigrants,” he later added. “This is a country that is based on immigrants. But it is highly unusual to have such a massive surge over a period of a couple years.”

Questions also touched on whether the Ohio Department of Natural Resources had received any reports of people taking ducks or geese. DeWine said that the state isn’t aware of anything like that, adding that there had been a photo of a man carrying a goose, but they had determined the photo was taken in Columbus under unknown circumstances.

The governor stressed that the state wants people to move here, and the Haitians that moved to the state did so due to a large number of jobs available. The problem is only due to the large number of people moving in, he said.

Ultimately, DeWine said that he has confidence in local leadership and the people of Springfield, saying “They are not anti-Haitian,” and adding that he is optimistic about the future of the city and Clark County.