DeWine reports COVID-19 diagnosis

The DeWines are fully vaccinated and have each received booster doses.

The governor’s diagnoses comes the same week the Ohio Department of Health reported an increase in COVID cases.

The state on Thursday reported that it recorded 4,808 coronavirus cases in the last week. This was the first time Ohio’s seven-day case count exceeded 4,000 since the state moved to weekly updates a month ago.

COVID-related hospitalizations remain low, and on Friday, Kettering Health celebrated its recent stretch with no COVID patients starting Monday.