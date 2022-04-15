DeWine reports COVID-19 diagnosis

BreakingNews
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine answers reporters questions in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 6, 2022. DeWine won high marks early in the pandemic with his stay-at-home mandates. But now Mike DeWine is facing backlash for those moves from his party's far-right faithful as he runs for a second term. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday evening that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The governor said he has been experiencing mild symptoms, such as a runny nose, headache, body aches and a sore throat following his diagnosis by his personal physician, according to a release from his office.

DeWine received a monoclonal antibody treatment early this evening.

The governor is in quarantine, in accordance with protocol outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release stated.

First lady Fran DeWine has tested negative.

The DeWines are fully vaccinated and have each received booster doses.

The governor’s diagnoses comes the same week the Ohio Department of Health reported an increase in COVID cases.

The state on Thursday reported that it recorded 4,808 coronavirus cases in the last week. This was the first time Ohio’s seven-day case count exceeded 4,000 since the state moved to weekly updates a month ago.

COVID-related hospitalizations remain low, and on Friday, Kettering Health celebrated its recent stretch with no COVID patients starting Monday.

