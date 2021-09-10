journal-news logo
DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of 9/11 victims

FILE -- People stand at the 9/11 Memorial in New York, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times)
Local News
By Kristen Spicker
34 minutes ago

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Flags should be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day.

ExploreDayton firefighter recruits honor 9/11 first responder sacrifices

The order is in effect from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, which marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

DeWine also asked Ohioans to observe a moment of silence Saturday at 8:46 a.m., the time that American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

