DeWine orders flags in Ohio lowered in honor of Georgia shooting victims

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a proclamation that flags be lowered in honor of the Georgia shooting victims.
DeWine signed the order Thursday in remembrance of the eight people shot to death Tuesday at three massage businesses in the Atlanta metropolitan area.
The attack was the deadliest since the August 2019 mass shooting in Dayton’s historic Oregon District that killed nine victims and injured 27 more.
“I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as the governor of the state of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Ohio until sunset on March 22, 2021.”