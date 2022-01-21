DeWine, Ohio leaders celebrate Intel $20B silicon chip investment

“This site in going to be strengthening Ohio’s leadership in research and high technology,” he added.

What the state is calling a “megaproject” is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio’s history, expected to generate more than 20,000 jobs, including 3,000 direct Intel jobs earning an average of $135,000 per year, with benefits, 7,000 construction jobs over the course of construction, and tens of thousands of additional indirect and support jobs including contracted positions, electricians, engineers and other jobs.

“If there’s a concrete truck in the state of Ohio not working for me next year, I want to know about it,” Gelsinger said.

“This is a major win for Ohio, and it’s really a gamechanger,” the governor said, adding that 40 states competed for the development.

“And we won — we won. They chose Ohio,” DeWine said.

Ample water supply, colleges and universities, a geographic location within a day’s drive of 60% of the nation’s population and other attributes inspired the California company to build in Ohio, the governor said.

News had leaked about the project in recent days and weeks, and in the pre-dawn hours Friday, DeWine confirmed on Twitter that Intel will invest $20 billion to build dual production facilities in Licking County, in what his office called “the largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history.”

The factory will be technologically advanced, making some of the most complex products ever known. A fast-growing array of products depend on silicon chips, the brains of computers, and production of automobiles worldwide has been slowed if not at times stopped altogether during the pandemic for want of a “two-dollar chip,” said Gelsinger.

“The demand for semi-conductors is truly unprecedented today,” the Intel CEO noted.

He emphasized that Intel needs the federal “Chips Act” to pass Congress. The White House said the legislation will provide $52 billion to spark more private-sector investments.

Since the beginning of 2021, the semiconductor industry has announced nearly $80 billion in new investments in the United States through 2025, the Biden administration also said.