DeWine: October 6th highest month for COVID-19 deaths in Ohio

“Ohio is one of the later states to experience this delta wave,” DeWine said. “Because delta hit Ohio later than other parts of the country, we are currently one of the highest states of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID.”

Daily cases decreased slightly from Wednesday with 4,487 recorded on Thursday, according to ODH. Wednesday’s COVID case count was 4,503, according to ODH. In the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 3,580 cases a day. A month ago, on Oct. 4, the state’s 21-day average was 6,179 cases a day.

As of Thursday, Ohio had 2,305 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, including 675 in ICUs and 427 on ventilators, according to ODH. Coronavirus patients account for 8.8% of the state’s hospital beds, 14.51% of ICU beds and 8.96% of ventilators.

In last day, the state recorded 165 hospitalizations and 16 ICU admissions, according to ODH. Over the last 21 days, Ohio averaged 192 hospitalizations a day and 21 ICU admissions a day. On Oct. 4, the state’s 21-day average was 261 hospitalizations a day and 23 ICU admissions a day.