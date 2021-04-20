DeWine, Husted announce support for keeping U.S. Supreme Court at 9 justices

The “Keep Nine” Amendment would add the following to the U.S. Constitution: “The Supreme Court of the United States shall be composed of nine Justices.”

“For over 150 years, the U.S. Supreme Court has been comprised of nine justices,” said DeWine. “Over the years, efforts to alter the composition of the court have always been met with skepticism by the American people of attempting to politicize the court. Keeping the number of justices at nine enshrined in the Constitution will prevent any political party from tampering with the court for political gain.”