DeWine declares March 9 a Day of Remembrance, honors those lost to COVID

Gov. Mike DeWine issued a proclamation setting March 9 as a Day of Remembrance in honor of the thousands of Ohioans who died due to coronavirus.
Today marks the one-year anniversary of Ohio’s first reported coronavirus cases. In the following year, the state recorded more than 979,000 cases and and 17,500 deaths.
“At this one-year mark, it is important to remember and mourn those we have lost to this deadly virus, those who have become sick, and all of their families,” the proclamation read.
It also mentions “true heroes,” such as health care workers, and praises essential workers for continuing to work “while facing extraordinary challenges.”
The entire proclamation is available below: