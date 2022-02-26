DeWine declares Day of Prayer for Ukraine, directs halt of Russian vodka sales statewide

DeWine has also directed the Ohio Department of Commerce (DOC) to cease both the purchase and sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard until further notice, according to a statement from the governor’s office on Saturday, with retailers directed to immediately pull these brands from their shelves.

Russian Standard’s vodka is sold under the brand names Green Mark Vodka and Russian Standard Vodka. All other brands of vodka sold in Ohio, including those branded with Russian names, are purchased from distilleries not located in Russia.