DeWine calls General Assembly special session to pass presidential ballot fix, controversial funding measure

“This is simply unacceptable,” the governor said, saying that time was running out for a legislation to pass to allow both major presidential candidates to appear on the ballot.

“It’s important that when [Ohio voters] go to cast their ballot that Joe Biden is on the ballot as well as Donald Trump,” he said.

He said that in the past the legislature had passed short-term fixes to deal with the problem, saying that these fixes are “very easy to do.” The governor also said that there is a need for a long-term fix for this problem, but said “For now, I will certainly be satisfied with a short-term fix.”

DeWine said that the special session would need to be early next week, saying that Ohio is “right up against the wall” on timing to fix this problem, and would need to have it done by Wednesday.

“I have waited, I have been patient, but my patience has run out,” he said.

Reporters questioned DeWine’s including the measure to ban foreign money from state ballot initiative campaigns, a measure that previously stalled the ballot fix when it was added to the bill by Senate Republicans due to opposition from Ohio Democrats and divisions among the state’s Republican legislators.

DeWine repeatedly defended including the measure in the special session, saying he thought it was important to ban money from people who aren’t Ohio citizens from being used for Ohio ballot campaigns.

“Throughout this process, corrupt GOP politicians in Columbus have prevented Ohioans from choosing who they want to be president, politicized the process and used it to play political games with Ohioans’ ability to hold their government accountable,” she wrote. She also urged the passage of the Ohio Anti-Corruption Act, which she said “would require dark money groups to identify their funders, disclose their spending, and strengthen the ban on foreign money.”

“Meanwhile, Republican politicians who hold supermajorites in both chambers at the statehouse must put politics aside and pass a clean bill to put Joe Biden on the ballot. Despite Republicans’ political gamesmanship, we’re confident Joe Biden will be on the Ohio ballot,” she said.