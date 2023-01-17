DeWine announces largest ‘rainy day’ fund in Ohio history

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted on Tuesday announced that the Ohio Office of Budget and Management transferred $727 million into the Ohio Budget Stabilization Fund, which now has its largest balance in state history approaching $3.5 billion.

“We are delivering on our promises to Ohioans with conservative management and sound budgeting,” DeWine stated in a release. “Businesses and investors can be assured that Ohio’s finances are in order, and we are planning for the long term. Filling up our rainy day fund is another way that we are showing strong results for our citizens.”