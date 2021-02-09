DeVillers to resign as head federal prosecutor for Southern District of Ohio

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers on Tuesday announced his resignation effective Feb. 28 as the head federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Ohio.
His announcement comes after the Justice Department said on Monday it will ask U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump to resign from their posts as the Biden administration moves to transition to its own nominees, the Associated Press reported.
Trump nominated DeVillers on Sept. 9, 2019, and the U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed him Oct. 28 for a four-year term.
During his tenure as United States Attorney, the office continued significant public corruption investigations, including filing charges against former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder and three Cincinnati city councilmembers.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation. I have been a prosecutor for my entire career, and it was my wish to remain a prosecutor until the end of my career, but that is not to be. I want to thank my family, friends and colleagues for all of the incredible support and encouragement over the years. I also want to thank Senators Portman and Brown for their trust in me. It has been the honor of my life to serve as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. … I am committed to support and assist whoever the president and senate choose to permanently replace me to the best that I can. I encourage that person to be just, apolitical, aggressive and impactful.”
DeVillers was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio from July 2002 through October 2019 and was an assistant Franklin County prosecutor for a decade prior.
DeVillers also served as director of the Organized Crime/Gang Unit for the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office and a prosecutor adviser to the Iraqi High Tribunal in 2006 and 2007.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio includes 67 assistant U.S. attorneys and 51 non-attorney personnel. It serves the southern 48 counties in the state, including the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus metropolitan areas.