journal-news logo
X

Developer buys downtown parcel near riverfront for $887K

North Patterson Boulevard and East First Street, Dayton. Montgomery County image
Caption
North Patterson Boulevard and East First Street, Dayton. Montgomery County image

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
52 minutes ago
Purchase tied to plans for ‘The Sutton’

A limited liability company tied to busy downtown developer Crawford Hoying has purchased a piece of property at East First Street and North Patterson Boulevard for $887,000.

The purchase is tied to the developer’s plans for a new apartments development, called “The Sutton.” Construction is well underway on site.

Crawford-Hoying, a real estate development and management company, told the Dayton Daily News in March it planned to build a five-story apartment building called the Sutton on vacant land at 307 E. First St, near Day-Air Ballpark.

An early drawing of The Sutton CONTRIBUTED
Caption
An early drawing of The Sutton CONTRIBUTED

The purchased is dated Sept. 1, Montgomery County records show. The buyer is listed as “Dayton Sutton Development,” LLC, a company with a Dublin mailing address, matching Crawford-Hoying’s address.

Crawford-Hoying principal Brent Crawford signed the transaction’s attached deed.

A Google street image of North Patterson Boulevard and East First Street.
Caption
A Google street image of North Patterson Boulevard and East First Street.

The seller is listed as Dayton Lincoln Acquisition.

The parcel is less than a third of an acre.

In Other News
1
Service restored to most after thousands lost power in Montgomery...
2
Should state impose new mask mandate? New law, political landscape...
3
Does StubHub owe you a refund? You may be in luck
4
Children’s hospitals urge schools to mandate masks
5
Dayton Children’s CEO: ‘We need our children masked in school’
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top