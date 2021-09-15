Developer buys downtown parcel near riverfront for $887K

A limited liability company tied to busy downtown developer Crawford Hoying has purchased a piece of property at East First Street and North Patterson Boulevard for $887,000.
The purchase is tied to the developer’s plans for a new apartments development, called “The Sutton.” Construction is well underway on site.
Crawford-Hoying, a real estate development and management company, told the Dayton Daily News in March it planned to build a five-story apartment building called the Sutton on vacant land at 307 E. First St, near Day-Air Ballpark.
The purchased is dated Sept. 1, Montgomery County records show. The buyer is listed as “Dayton Sutton Development,” LLC, a company with a Dublin mailing address, matching Crawford-Hoying’s address.
Crawford-Hoying principal Brent Crawford signed the transaction’s attached deed.
The seller is listed as Dayton Lincoln Acquisition.
The parcel is less than a third of an acre.