Deceased woman found by Xenia HS student identified

Michelle R. Cash, 55, of Xenia, was discovered in a grassy area behind Thistlewood Apartments, according to Xenia police. Her cause of death has not been determined. There is no sign of foul play or criminal activity at this time.

A school secretary called 911 around 7:35 a.m. and told a dispatcher a student said he believed he saw a deceased person while walking behind apartments, according to dispatch records.