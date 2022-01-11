Hamburger icon
Deceased woman found by Xenia HS student identified

Xenia police responded the area of Purcell Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard after a deceased person was reportedly found on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
Xenia police responded the area of Purcell Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard after a deceased person was reportedly found on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
A woman found dead by a Xenia High School student while walking to school Tuesday has been identified.

Michelle R. Cash, 55, of Xenia, was discovered in a grassy area behind Thistlewood Apartments, according to Xenia police. Her cause of death has not been determined. There is no sign of foul play or criminal activity at this time.

A school secretary called 911 around 7:35 a.m. and told a dispatcher a student said he believed he saw a deceased person while walking behind apartments, according to dispatch records.

The student then got on the phone with the dispatcher and explained he saw the body between the apartments and electrical building while walking in the area of Purcell Avenue and Alameda Drive. “They were on the grass,” the student said.

A deceased person was reportedly found by a walking path near Purcell Avenue and Almeda Drive Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

A deceased person was reportedly found by a walking path near Purcell Avenue and Almeda Drive Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
A deceased person was reportedly found by a walking path near Purcell Avenue and Almeda Drive Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

When the dispatcher asked whether the student tried to speak to the person or saw anything nearby, he said, “I didn’t stop to check. I just started running.”

Police were investigating Tuesday morning near a walking path by a CenterPoint Energy natural gas facility.

Different items were found strung throughout the area, including a purse and bag, according to the dispatch log.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story as information is available.

