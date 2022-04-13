Dayton VA online job fair is today

The Dayton VA Medical Center is planning three upcoming online job fairs.
The medical center is looking to hire RNs, LPNs and nursing assistants.
The virtual fairs will be the next three Wednesdays this month:
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 20
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 27
Applicants need to call 937-268-6511 ext. 2876 to register and then receive an informational email about the next steps.
