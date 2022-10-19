journal-news logo
Dayton Airport USO office has closed ‘effective immediately’

By
6 hours ago

The USO (United Services Organizations) office at Dayton International Airport has closed “effective immediately” due to low usage, the USO said Wednesday.

“The USO, like other non-profit organizations, routinely evaluates activities to ensure our resources have the greatest positive impact possible,” said an email Tuesday to local volunteers from Erik Oberg, USO center program manager. “As a result of an evaluation of center operations, USO leadership has made the difficult decision to close the Dayton Airport USO Center, effective immediately.

“This closure is aimed at properly aligning our organization for the future. It is not being driven by the current economic environment. We would be making these reductions even in a better economy,” the email added.

USO airport lounges are made to provide comfort to the military community on their journeys, no matter where they’re going. At these lounges, service members can find everything from free snacks and coffee to a comfortable chair to take a quick nap, according to the USO website.

On Wednesday, Daniel Drummond, the USO’s communication manager, released a statement, saying in part: “As a result of our most recent evaluation of center operations, it was determined that the airport lounge based in the Dayton airport will close due to low utilization. We are proud to support service members and their families in the Dayton area and will continue to do so through various programs and services.”

Volunteers are urged to consider volunteering at the USO office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base or the Cincinnati or Columbus airport USO centers.

They are asked to contact Regina Franz, center ops supervisor, at rfranz@uso.org.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

