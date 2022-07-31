journal-news logo
Dayton Air Show’s final day: What to know about today’s show

Fans gathered to watch the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show on Saturday, July 30.

Fans who attended Saturday’s CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show had a nearly perfect weather day to watch the featured flying acts and to visit the displays, but here is what to know about today’s final day of the 48th annual event.

Weather an early issue

Gates at the air show open at 9 a.m. today.

The weather forecast calls for showers likely before 10 a.m., then partly sunny skies with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Flying acts are scheduled to perform from noon to 4:15 p.m. today.

Parking is different

Leave early and be patient, as traffic will likely be heavy as it was Saturday when many people took to social media to express frustration with how traffic concerns about getting to the show.

General admission parking is now entirely on the east side of North Dixie Drive across from the air show’s entrance.

Be aware also that part of North Dixie Drive directly in front of the gateway will be blocked to give general admission patrons a safer walk to the entrance.

Chalet, Pavilion, and Flight Line Hangar ticket holders with P-Lot parking passes will now park on the south side of the airport off West National Road. More than 30 shuttle buses will shuttle attendees to their chalets or pavilions, the show has said.

Handicap Parking, VIP Parking and C-Lot Parking lots have not changed.

Spectators look to the skies at the Dayton Air Show on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Spectators look to the skies at the Dayton Air Show on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Spectators look to the skies at the Dayton Air Show on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Featured performers

Today, the feature flying show will be held from 12 to 4:15 p.m. But there will be plenty to see on the ground. A few of the ground-based “static displays” include the Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, F-15 and the Army CH-47F.

The show schedule is the same both days, but all acts and times are subject to change depending on weather or other factors.

This year, the Navy’s Blue Angels are the headline act. With their new F/A-18 Super Hornets, the Blue Angels can reach up to 700 mph and fly as close as 18 inches apart.

The Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy Blue Angels alternate as the show’s crowning performance every other year.

Ticket information

General admission tickets, priced at $20-$30, are available online, a Kroger near you or can be purchased at the gate. Tickets are to be used for one day. Children under the age of 5 have free admission.

Visit daytonairshow.com or call 800-514-3849.

Parking details

General admission for parking is $15 per car and $25 for RVs, buses and other large vehicles.

Take Exit 64 Northwoods Blvd from I-75. Follow signs to appropriate lots. Stay in right lane.

More information on parking can be found https://daytonairshow.com/parking-and-directions/.

Flying lineup

Flag Drop and National Anthem

U.S. Army Golden Knights

Kevin Coleman

U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo

Vampire Airshows

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III

Tora! Tora! Tora!

Kent Pietsch

USMC Fat Albert

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Fans gathered to watch the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show on Saturday, July 30.

