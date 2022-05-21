Dayton Air Show adds aerobic flying act featuring ‘dead stick,’ comedy routines

A specialty air acrobatics act that features airplanes losing parts, engines shutting off mid-flight and “extraordinary” landings has been added to the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger.
The act is by Kent Pietsch Airshows, which will perform two acts in Pietsch’s Jelly Belly Interstate Cadet S-1A-65F, including a dead-stick routine from 6,000 feet as well as a comedy act that features a “detached wing flap” and a “wingtip-scraping pass” down the runway.
Pietsch has been performing in air shows for 40 years, according to the announcement.
Pietsch joins other performers like the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, TORA! TORA! TORA! Airshows, aerobatic flyer Kevin Coleman and another performer making its first performance in Dayton, Vampire Airshows.
The air show will take place July 30-31, with tickets currently on sale. Discount tickets will be sold at area Kroger stores starting June 27.
