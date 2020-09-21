Crowd arriving for Trump visit to Dayton: ‘I like to hear him speak’

12:30 p.m.: The line outside the McCauley Drive entrance to the airport grew to more than 100 people by noon.
Deborah Sakal of West Milton was first in line. She says she showed up at 8:30 a.m. outside the airport entrance. She doesn’t have a ticket but hopes to get in.
“I want to hear him speak in person. I like to hear him speak. I like to hear him talk about the economy. I’m really excited about the Supreme Court right now,” she said.
Next to her stood Osei Thomas and Gary Wolfinbarger, who drove 4.5 hours from Butler County, Kentucky to hear Trump speak. They got tickets from friends in Cincinnati.
Asked what he hopes to hear today, Thomas – wearing a sports coat covered with images of Trump and Trump socks – mentioned the economy, veterans, the stock market, the coronavirus vaccine, supporting law enforcement, freedom of speech, abortion, the Second Amendment and religion.
“Trying to help out Americans living their life and make America great,” said Thomas.
Credit: JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Martha Chatterton took her 10-year-old daughter Khloe out of school in New Lebanon today to hear Trump speak.
Martha Chatterton said her daughter saw on Tik Tok how people were attacking Trump, who she believes is a hard-working president.
“I want to see what he’s planning to do, and stuff,” Khloe said.
11:30 a.m.: By 11:20 a.m., more than 50 people already had started their wait for the arrival of President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at the Dayton International Airport and the Wright Bros Aero hangar.
About 1,200 tickets were distributed by local Republican Party officials for the event, which is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Many of those who were in place initially wore red Make America Great Again gear.
As a multi-jurisdictional police force emerged, the crowd broke into applause and thanked the police.