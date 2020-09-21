Crowd arriving for Trump visit to Dayton: ‘I like to hear him speak’

“Trying to help out Americans living their life and make America great,” said Thomas.

Osie Thomas, center, waited on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, to see President Donald Trump speak at a hangar at Dayton International Airport. Asked what he hopes to hear today, Thomas – wearing a sports coat covered with images of Trump and Trump socks – mentioned he economy, veterans, the stock market, the coronavirus vaccine, supporting law enforcement, freedom of speech, abortion, the Second Amendment and religion. Credit: JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Martha Chatterton took her 10-year-old daughter Khloe out of school in New Lebanon today to hear Trump speak.

Martha Chatterton said her daughter saw on Tik Tok how people were attacking Trump, who she believes is a hard-working president.

“I want to see what he’s planning to do, and stuff,” Khloe said.

11:30 a.m.: By 11:20 a.m., more than 50 people already had started their wait for the arrival of President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at the Dayton International Airport and the Wright Bros Aero hangar.

About 1,200 tickets were distributed by local Republican Party officials for the event, which is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Many of those who were in place initially wore red Make America Great Again gear.

As a multi-jurisdictional police force emerged, the crowd broke into applause and thanked the police.